OMG Network Price Down 8.7% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $60.12 million and $22.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00024796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000116 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

