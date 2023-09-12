OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 30,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,462.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 395,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.95.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.37 million. OneSpaWorld had a positive return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Loop Capital upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
