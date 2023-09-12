Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0598 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $57.54 million and $8.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

