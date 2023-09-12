Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Trading Down 1.8%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Origin Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48.

Origin Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Origin Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.17%.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

