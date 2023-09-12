Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Jean Robitaille Sells 100,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Jean Robitaille sold 151,700 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.48, for a total transaction of C$982,303.01.

OLA traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.44. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.90.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$79.62 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3108039 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

