Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Hits $13,017.30

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0676 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $13,017.30 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,944.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00231941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.88 or 0.00778036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00542729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00058037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00120004 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,673,505 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

