PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

PACCAR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $85.46. 807,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,809. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40.

Insider Activity

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

