Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $525.04 million and approximately $30.38 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005788 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 528,254,635 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

