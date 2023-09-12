Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:PNE traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,489. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$492.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.38.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

