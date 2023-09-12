Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.
Plato Income Maximiser Stock Performance
Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
