PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
In related news, insider Brett Spork bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.84 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,840.00 ($23,767.74). Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.
