Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.16

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Premier Oil Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.
About Premier Oil
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
