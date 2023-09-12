Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.54 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 1,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

