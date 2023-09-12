Prom Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Prom has a market cap of $70.02 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00014704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,099.06 or 1.00030002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.82616376 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,859,028.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.