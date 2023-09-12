ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

