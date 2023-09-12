Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) vs. 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Financial Survey

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Free Report) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Questor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of 374Water shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of 374Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Questor Technology and 374Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Questor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Questor Technology and 374Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A $0.14 4.61 374Water $2.56 million 75.57 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -36.50

Questor Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 374Water. 374Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Questor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Questor Technology and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A 374Water -229.88% -45.23% -41.63%

Summary

Questor Technology beats 374Water on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Questor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc., an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc. and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc. in September 1995. Questor Technology Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About 374Water

(Get Free Report)

374Water, Inc. offers a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. It transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. The company offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves agricultural, defense, food and beverage, oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, waste management and remediation, and municipal markets. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.