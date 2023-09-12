Radio Caca One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.37 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $28.07 million and $2.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003010 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006990 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

