Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCDTF

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

(Get Free Report)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.