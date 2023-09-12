Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) Head to Head Analysis

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Free Report) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reelcause and Nauticus Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nauticus Robotics $10.16 million 9.81 -$28.26 million ($0.65) -3.08

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nauticus Robotics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Reelcause has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nauticus Robotics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reelcause and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Nauticus Robotics -37.54% -2,774.34% -50.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Reelcause and Nauticus Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A Nauticus Robotics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nauticus Robotics has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 187.50%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Reelcause.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats Reelcause on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshoptraining, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

