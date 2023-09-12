Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:RGL traded down GBX 6.65 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 38 ($0.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,451,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,642. Regional REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 37.55 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 71.30 ($0.89). The company has a market cap of £195.98 million, a P/E ratio of -343.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Monday.

About Regional REIT

(Get Free Report)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.