Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

NYSE RF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,181,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 295,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,764,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

