Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 12th (ADP, CSV, CTS, CW, HCA, LYB, MTRX, SUPV, TSEM, URG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 12th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

