Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 12th (ADP, CSV, CTS, CW, HCA, LYB, MTRX, SUPV, TSEM, URG)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 12th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

