Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 12th (ADP, CSV, CTS, CW, HCA, LYB, MTRX, SUPV, TSEM, URG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 12th:
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
