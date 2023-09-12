Reviewing Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) & Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cascades and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cascades 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 6 3 0 2.33

Cascades currently has a consensus target price of $16.30, suggesting a potential upside of 75.46%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 52.58%. Given Cascades’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cascades is more favorable than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cascades N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Metal Packaging 1.49% 29.71% 2.14%

Dividends

This table compares Cascades and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cascades pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Cascades pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out 500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Cascades shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cascades and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cascades N/A N/A N/A ($1.00) -9.29 Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.64 billion 0.45 $237.00 million $0.08 43.50

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Cascades. Cascades is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ardagh Metal Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging beats Cascades on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc. produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products. The company also provides hygiene and tissue solutions, such as bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, paper and hand towels, bathroom issues, dispensers, table and facial napkins, wipers, and household towels; cascades fluff and tuff products; and fiber-based materials, which include tissue paper jumbo rolls, containerboards, specialty papers, technology barrier solutions, structural components, and uncoated recycled paperboards. In addition, it is involved in the provision of recycling solutions, which include recycling services, brokering and trading of materials, secure shredding, recycling equipment, and graphic design and printing services. The company provides recycling solutions for municipal, industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. Cascades Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

