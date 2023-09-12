Reviewing Keyera (KEYUF) and Its Competitors

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Midstream” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Keyera to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Keyera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keyera and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyera 0 2 2 0 2.50 Keyera Competitors 88 1278 2559 102 2.66

Earnings and Valuation

Keyera currently has a consensus target price of $31.81, indicating a potential upside of 31.89%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Keyera’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Keyera is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Keyera and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Keyera N/A N/A 8.30 Keyera Competitors $19.29 billion $1.22 billion 15.49

Keyera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Midstream” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 99.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Keyera is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Keyera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyera N/A N/A N/A Keyera Competitors 12.86% 814.34% 5.53%

Summary

Keyera competitors beat Keyera on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

