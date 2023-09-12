Reviewing Rumble (RUM) & Its Rivals

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rumble to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rumble and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $73.53 million -$11.40 million -22.97 Rumble Competitors $18.21 billion $1.62 billion 14.73

Volatility and Risk

Rumble’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 885 4067 9164 269 2.61

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.17%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -164.86% -22.37% -8.69%

Summary

Rumble peers beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

