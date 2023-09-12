Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 167,210 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 167,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Advantage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in First Advantage in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Insider Activity

In other First Advantage news, insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares in the company, valued at $68,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 64,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,353. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

