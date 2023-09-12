Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,580 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,923 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPI traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,638. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.16 and a twelve month high of $277.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

