Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.364 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $933.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.54. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

