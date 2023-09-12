Safe (SAFE) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $136.70 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.56 or 0.00025309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00143612 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00048620 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024731 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.55871038 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.