Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 5.8%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 555,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 903,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

