Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,297 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $17.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,247,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,805,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

