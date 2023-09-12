Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.97. 867,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

