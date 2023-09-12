Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $9.19 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.69. The stock had a trading volume of 609,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,531. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.59 and a 200 day moving average of $399.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.