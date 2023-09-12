Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,024 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,760,000 after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after buying an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,038,161 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,177,335. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $600.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.52. The company has a market capitalization of $570.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $600.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

