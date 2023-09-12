Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 404 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $13.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $845.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $875.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.