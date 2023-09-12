Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 566 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $558.39. The stock had a trading volume of 443,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,717. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

