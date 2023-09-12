Simcoe Capital Management LLC Has $38.13 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,708,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare accounts for approximately 5.0% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $38,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $23.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $835.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

