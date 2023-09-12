Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €98.15 ($105.54) and last traded at €97.45 ($104.78). 10,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.10 ($104.41).
Sixt Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is €103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.02.
About Sixt
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
Further Reading
