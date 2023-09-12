Skaana Management L.P. Grows Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares during the period. Sabre comprises approximately 2.0% of Skaana Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 13.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SABRP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 337,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,840. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $102.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.625 per share. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

