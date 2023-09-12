Slate Path Capital LP Acquires New Position in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,735,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Invivyd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 90,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,498. Invivyd, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $210.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Invivyd Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

