Slate Path Capital LP Boosts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 6.5% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $137,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.64.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.86. The company had a trading volume of 516,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,391. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $452.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

