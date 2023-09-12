Slate Path Capital LP Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 569,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $38,447,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 1.8% of Slate Path Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,872 shares of company stock worth $27,017,282 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COIN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,169,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.75. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.95) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

