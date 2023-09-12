Snow Lake Management LP Invests $2.90 Million in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)

Snow Lake Management LP acquired a new position in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,811,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. YS Biopharma makes up 1.7% of Snow Lake Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Snow Lake Management LP owned 0.07% of YS Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,203,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

YS Biopharma Stock Performance

YS Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. 24,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma ( NASDAQ:YS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.