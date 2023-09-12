Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 227,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,533. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

