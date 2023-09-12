Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $63.30. 8,038,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,303,542. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

