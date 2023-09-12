Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.22. 409,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,107. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.98 and its 200 day moving average is $264.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

