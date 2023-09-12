Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,069,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,014. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

