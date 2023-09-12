Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 628,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,477.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,895 shares of company stock worth $3,408,827. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

