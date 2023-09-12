Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,099 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.5 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. 1,769,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,479,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.28.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

