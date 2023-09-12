Soapstone Management L.P. Buys 150,000 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. JELD-WEN makes up 2.8% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 117.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 172,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JELD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

